49ers' Jeff Wilson: Likely starter in Week 14
Wilson is expected to serve as the primary running back in Week 14 with Matt Breida (ankle) sitting out against the Broncos, Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Wilson turned in a huge day in Week 13 with Breida hobbled, racking up 61 yards on 15 carries in addition to eight catches for 73 yards on nine targets against the Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Monday that Wilson's play during practice would have afforded him additional run Sunday even if Breida wasn't injured, suggesting Breida's eventual return won't remove Wilson from the backfield equation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...