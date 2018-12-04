Wilson is expected to serve as the primary running back in Week 14 with Matt Breida (ankle) sitting out against the Broncos, Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Wilson turned in a huge day in Week 13 with Breida hobbled, racking up 61 yards on 15 carries in addition to eight catches for 73 yards on nine targets against the Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Monday that Wilson's play during practice would have afforded him additional run Sunday even if Breida wasn't injured, suggesting Breida's eventual return won't remove Wilson from the backfield equation.