Wilson rushed 12 times for 75 yards while adding three receptions for 31 yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Denver.

Wilson had an impressive catch-and-run on the 49ers' final offensive drive, but he coughed up the rock near the first-down marker, effectively killing his team's comeback attempt. Other than the untimely fumble, the veteran back ran hard in his second start in place of the injured Elijah Mitchell (knee). The latter still has at least six weeks of recovery time left and San Francisco is running out of healthy bodies in the backfield, so we can expect another heavy workload for Wilson against the Rams next Monday.