Wilson was retained as one of four running backs on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

The 49ers' top three on the halfback depth chart were always set in stone, so Wilson was primarily competing with undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty for a roster spot. The former's inability to qualify for a traditional practice squad spot likely gave him the edge in the final decision. Wilson should only be considered depth to begin the season, and will likely be one of the healthy inactives Week 1.