Wilson rushed 12 times for 15 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 54 yards and another score in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Wilson was slated to complement Jerick McKinnon (ribs) with both Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sidelined by knee sprains, and although the third-year back found running room at a premium, he still pounded his way into the end zone from two yards out with 3:35 remaining. Earlier in the fourth quarter, the versatile Wilson also logged a 19-yard scoring grab, making it a rewarding day for fantasy managers who plucked him off the wire this past week or took a shot on him as a DFS punt play. It's worth noting Wilson may be much less of a longshot in a Week 4 Sunday night matchup against the Eagles, considering McKinnon emerged from Sunday's win with a rib injury, Coleman is on injured reserve for at least two more games and Mostert may not be ready to return.