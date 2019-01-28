49ers' Jeff Wilson: Makes impact in rookie year
Wilson (shoulder) ran for 266 yards on 66 carries in six games with the 49ers. He added 98 receiving yards on 12 catches.
The 49ers' backfield was marred with injuries in 2018, beginning with Jerick McKinnon's season-ending knee injury before he could even make his debut. Matt Breida used that opportunity to shine, but he also dealt with several lower body injuries, allowing Wilson to make his mark late in the season. The undrafted rookie was able to start two games, racking up 151 yards on 38 carries (4.0 yards per carry) in those games. Wilson surpassed veteran Alfred Morris -- who is an unrestricted free agent next season -- on the depth chart, putting himself in a position to compete for a backup job behind the duo of McKinnon and Breida, assuming his late-season shoulder injury doesn't require surgery.
