Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Wilson (calf) returns to practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
With Tevin Coleman (knee) unlikely to be activated from IR this week and Raheem Mostert about to join him due to a high left ankle sprain, Wilson would be in line for more touches when he can get past the calf injury that kept him in street clothes Sunday versus the Rams. If he participates in Wednesday's session, it'll mark Wilson's first non-DNP since last Wednesday's injury report. Elsewhere in the 49ers backfield, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are the only healthy bodies.