Wilson (ankle) is slated to be activated from IR prior to Sunday's road game versus the Rams, as coach Kyle Shanahan considers the running back questionable to suit up, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Tevin Coleman (knee) ruled out for Week 12, the 49ers are calling in reinforcements in the form of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Wilson. Both running backs are coming off multi-week recoveries, and Wilson himself hasn't suited up since Week 7. If Wilson is active Sunday, he may have to contend with Mostert for touches, though Jerick McKinnon could lead the backfield as the only consistently healthy San Francisco running back this season.