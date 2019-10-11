Wilson (coach's decision) might be active Sunday against the Rams, Cam Inman of the East Bay Times reports.

If Wilson does play, it will be at the expense of a player at a different position and not one of the other three running backs. Wilson would be a candidate for goal-line touches, but his fantasy value would still be limited with three other running backs also in the mix.

