Wilson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This comes as no surprise considering the 49ers indicated Wilson would be placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. It's a tough bit of luck for the third-year pro after easily the best game of his career, but the return of Tevin Coleman (knee) and improving health of Jerick McKinnon likely spelled a decreased role for Wilson anyhow. Wilson will stay on injured reserve a minimum of three weeks; just long enough for Raheem Mostert (ankle) to also be eligible to return.