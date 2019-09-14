Wilson was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man active roster, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This move was predicted days ago, as Wilson is expected to provide depth behind Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert with Tevin Coleman (ankle) out multiple weeks. Wilson was solid in limited opportunities last year, turning 66 carries into 266 rushing yards over the course of six games.

