49ers' Jeff Wilson: Moves to active roster
Wilson was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man active roster, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This move was predicted days ago, as Wilson is expected to provide depth behind Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert with Tevin Coleman (ankle) out multiple weeks. Wilson was solid in limited opportunities last year, turning 66 carries into 266 rushing yards over the course of six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Is Joe Mixon in line for his usual workload? Can Mike Williams prove to his coaches he can...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...