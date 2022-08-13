Wilson did not log a carry or target in the 49ers' 28-21 preseason win over the Packers on Friday night.

The fifth-year pro opened camp as the projected No. 2 back, yet even with Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined Friday, Wilson didn't see the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to give extensive playing time to rookie Tyrion Davis-Price, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason, but with none of the quartet actually doing much to stand out, Wilson's depth-chart slotting likely wasn't affected by the night off.