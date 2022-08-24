Wilson "seems like the best bet to get the first shot" behind starter Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) this year, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.

Mitchell and Wilson both missed a lot of times with injuries last year, as did Trey Sermon and third-down back JaMycal Hasty. The team brings back all four -- plus rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price -- but it sounds like none has made a serious move to overtake the 27-year-old Wilson for the second spot on the depth chart. Wilson ran for 261 yards and two TDs in four fill-in starts last year, and while he doesn't figure to see many carries when Mitchell is healthy, Wilson and Davis-Price both are candidates to sub in for some of the goal-line work.