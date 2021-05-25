Wilson recently underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 months, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's a tough break for the the 25-year-old, who will now be sidelined for the start of the season and could be out into November if he returns on the long end of the initial timeline. Raheem Mostert is poised to open the season atop the depth chart, while rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell and veteran Wayne Gallman will provide some much-needed depth in Wilson's absence.