Wilson rushed for 46 yards on seven attempts during Sunday's 26-23 win against the Seahawks.

From an undrafted free agent out of North Texas, to sixth-string running back at the start of training camp, Wilson's rookie campaign has reached it's apex as he prepares for what could be his second start of the season in Week 16 after Matt Breida (ankle) aggravated an injury toward the conclusion of Sunday's overtime win against Seattle. A slight-bodied back at 6-foot, 195 pounds, Wilson has been a pleasant surprise in averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 8.7 yards per touch in four appearances this year, but he's yet to get into the end zone, preventing him from attaining the RB2 upside that often comes as a byproduct of being a team's workhorse back (15-plus carries in Weeks 13 and 14). Wilson is a near-lock to hit 15 touches if Breida is in fact unable to suit up when the 49ers face Chicago's No. 2 rush defense in the penultimate week of the regular season (83.2 yards allowed per game).