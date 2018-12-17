49ers' Jeff Wilson: Over 6.0 YPC in Week 15
Wilson rushed for 46 yards on seven attempts during Sunday's 26-23 win against the Seahawks.
From an undrafted free agent out of North Texas, to sixth-string running back at the start of training camp, Wilson's rookie campaign has reached it's apex as he prepares for what could be his second start of the season in Week 16 after Matt Breida (ankle) aggravated an injury toward the conclusion of Sunday's overtime win against Seattle. A slight-bodied back at 6-foot, 195 pounds, Wilson has been a pleasant surprise in averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 8.7 yards per touch in four appearances this year, but he's yet to get into the end zone, preventing him from attaining the RB2 upside that often comes as a byproduct of being a team's workhorse back (15-plus carries in Weeks 13 and 14). Wilson is a near-lock to hit 15 touches if Breida is in fact unable to suit up when the 49ers face Chicago's No. 2 rush defense in the penultimate week of the regular season (83.2 yards allowed per game).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15