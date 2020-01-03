49ers' Jeff Wilson: Performs when called upon
Wilson suited up for 10 games and finished with 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns, adding three receptions for 34 yards and another score during the regular season.
Wilson was signed off of the practice squad for the second year in a row to fill in for injured backs, this time serving as a goal-line option early on. Improved backfield depth in 2019 led to less touches for the 23-year-old (78 to 30) despite appearing in four more contests. Wilson showed enough when he was called upon to be a solid backup in the NFL, so it wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco offer him a minimum contract to keep the extended rights free agent around for training camp in 2020.
