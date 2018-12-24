Wilson will be the 49ers' lead back Week 17 against the Rams with Matt Breida (ankle) ruled out for the season finale, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

When Breida previously yielded the role to Wilson in Week 14, the latter turned a season-high 62 offensive snaps into 23 rushes for 90 yards and one catch (on two targets) for six yards. On the season, Wilson has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and gathered in 80 percent of his 15 targets, so he has the ability to cripple defenses in a variety of ways. He'll look to keep it up against an LA defense that has given up 125.1 yards from scrimmage per game and 14 touchdowns to running backs this season.