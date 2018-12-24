49ers' Jeff Wilson: Poised for lead role again
Wilson will be the 49ers' lead back Week 17 against the Rams with Matt Breida (ankle) ruled out for the season finale, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
When Breida previously yielded the role to Wilson in Week 14, the latter turned a season-high 62 offensive snaps into 23 rushes for 90 yards and one catch (on two targets) for six yards. On the season, Wilson has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and gathered in 80 percent of his 15 targets, so he has the ability to cripple defenses in a variety of ways. He'll look to keep it up against an LA defense that has given up 125.1 yards from scrimmage per game and 14 touchdowns to running backs this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...