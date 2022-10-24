Wilson rushed seven times for 54 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

Wilson remained the starter following a mid-week trade for Christian McCaffrey, but he experienced a drop in usage following the addition of one of the best backs in the league. The incumbent figures to remain involved in the offensive gameplan even after McCaffrey inevitably takes over as the featured back, but the veteran's days as a startable fantasy asset are likely over following the blockbuster trade. Wilson's role may reduce even further against the Rams next Sunday.