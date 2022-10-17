Wilson rushed seven times for 25 yards while losing a fumble and failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Falcons.

Wilson got off to a rough start, coughing up the ball on a short rushing attempt that led to a defensive touchdown and an early 14-0 lead for Atlanta. The 26-year-old entered Sunday's tilt coming off of his best performance of the season (17/120/1), which makes Sunday's dud in a soft matchup even more debilitating for those relying on the hot early-season waiver add. San Francisco is suffering from a severe lack of depth at the running back position, so Wilson remains the starter and workhorse -- barring a trade for Christian McCaffrey -- heading into a matchup against Kansas City next Sunday.