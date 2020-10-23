Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Mostert appears truly questionable. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert (knee) is expected to go on injured reserve, leaving Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty as the healthy options at running back. Wilson could also join the mix, but we may not know for sure until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. In any case, Wilson likely handle a backup role if he's active.