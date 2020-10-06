Wilson registered six rushing yards on three carries, adding a 13-yard reception on his lone target during Sunday night's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Wilson enjoyed a solid receiving day with three catches and 54 yards against the Giants in Week 3, but his performance in that game was boosted significantly by a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. He otherwise struggled mightily on the ground, registering just 15 yards on 12 attempts. Week 4 against the Eagles, Wilson was shut down on the ground again, now bringing his season-long yard-per-carry average to 1.4. He may sink a spot on the depth chart heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins, as it's possible starting back Raheem Mostert (knee) makes his return to practice Wednesday.