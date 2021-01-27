Wilson signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson topped 100 yards twice during the 2021 season, including a 183-yard effort against the Cardinals in Week 16. He finished with 126 carries for 600 yards (4.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns, adding 12 receptions (28 targets) for 133 yards and three scores. Raheem Mostert is under contract for next season as well, so Wilson is slated to operate as the No. 2 back once again, barring any offseason additions. The 49ers' offensive dynamic could change next year if Jimmy Garoppolo is cut or traded, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has a long track record of setting his running backs up for success regardless of who is under center.