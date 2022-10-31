Wilson rushed four times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns and took over as the 49ers' feature back following a full week of practice, effectively cementing Wilson as the backup. The 26-year-old did well in his run as fill-in starter prior to the big trade, but his fantasy value is diminished if McCaffrey is going to dominate the backfield touches this heavily. The latter isn't known for his durability, so Wilson could be worth hanging on to -- roster space permitting -- or possibly offered in a trade to the fantasy manager who rosters McCaffrey as injury insurance. Wilson should not be considered a starting fantasy option when San Francisco returns from its bye week to take on the Chargers on Nov. 13.