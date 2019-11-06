Wilson caught a two yard pass during Thursday's 28-25 win over Arizona.

Wilson's target was just his second of the season after 15 targets in six games in 2018. Wilson has had some big games in his first two seasons in the league, including back-to-back two-score games in Weeks 2 and 3 when San Francisco's backfield was banged up. The sophomore back obviously has the talent to produce when given the opportunity, but -- at the moment -- there are too many other weapons in the backfield to give Wilson those opportunities. Next up is a Seattle defense tied for sixth worst in the league, surrendering 4.7 yards per opponent carry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories