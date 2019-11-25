Play

Wilson (illness) returned to Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay in the third quarter.

Wilson was deemed questionable to return after he exited the game due to an illness in the first half. He came back in the third quarter and took a carry for two yards, but he didn't see get work thereafter, with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert holding down the backfield. Wilson finished the night with two carries for 27 yards and one target that he didn't catch.

