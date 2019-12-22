Play

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Rams.

Wilson was active for Week 15 but didn't end up playing any offensive snaps. Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman are all good to handle the backfield work for the 49ers on Saturday.

