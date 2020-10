Wilson was on the field for 23 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, finishing with four carries for 27 yards in a 43-17 loss to Miami.

Raheem Mostert (knee) returned from injury and commanded most of the backfield playing time and production. It appears that Wilson will still be used in short-yardage situations, but there isn't much fantasy value there when Mostert and Jerick McKinnon are both healthy.