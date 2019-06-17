49ers' Jeff Wilson: Returns from shoulder injury
Wilson (shoulder) participated in spring practices, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Wilson latched on with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie last year, ultimately starting two games in December and suffering a shoulder injury Week 17. He'll now face an uphill battle to stay on the 53-man roster, with Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon (knee), Matt Breida (pectoral) and Raheem Mostert (forearm) all expected to have spots on the team. Wilson could land the No. 4 job if one of the aforementioned players suffers a rehab setback that forces him to injured reserve or the PUP list.
