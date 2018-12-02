Wilson (foot) reentered Sunday's game at Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although Wilson missed some time in the first half to have his foot examined, the undrafted rookie returned to action during the 49ers' first possession, post-halftime. According to Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports, starting running back Matt Breida has been in and out of the game to have X-rays on his ankle, so the 49ers' hand may have been forced regarding Wilson.

