Wilson (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area

Wilson suffered a calf injury early in camp, and his return to the field falls in line with the initial one-to-two week timetable. Expect the 23-year-old to get plenty of looks this preseason as he attempts to wiggle his way onto the 53-man roster of a team with plenty of talented backs ahead of him on the depth chart.

