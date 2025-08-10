The 49ers signed Wilson to a contract Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson will join a Niners' backfield depleted with injuries to Isaac Guerrendo (shoulder), Jordan James (finger) and Ameer Abdullah (ribs). Wilson started his NFL career with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before being traded to the Dolphins in November of 2022. He appeared in nine regular-season games for Miami in 2024 and posted 16 carries for 57 yards and three catches on as many targets for 19 yards. Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders will be Wilson's first opportunity to audition for a spot on the Niners' 53-man roster.