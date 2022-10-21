With the 49ers having traded for Christian McCaffrey, per David Newton of ESPN, Wilson is in line to move to a complementary role in the team's offense.

Through six games, Wilson leads the 49ers with 81 carries, but once McCaffrey is up to speed with the team's playbook, he'll be slated to handle the bulk of San Fransisco's backfield touches. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McCaffrey is a candidate to suit up Sunday against Kansas City and potentially be used in a red zone package in such a scenario. In that context, Wilson could remain involved in his team's Week 7 rushing attack, but looking ahead his fantasy utility should taper off in the weeks ahead, while McCaffrey's workload increases.