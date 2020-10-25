Wilson (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game at New England, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
On his third TD of the day, Wilson was tackled awkwardly, had difficulty getting to his feet and eventually needed a cart to get to the locker room. He was the 49ers' clear lead running back, turning 17 carries into 112 yards and two catches (on two targets) into eight yards. If he eventually requires time on the sideline, Wilson will join Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) as the team's injured running backs. After that trio, San Francisco is left with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty out of the backfield.