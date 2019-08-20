49ers' Jeff Wilson: Scores in preseason debut
Wilson (calf) carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason win over Denver.
Wilson missed the 49ers' first preseason contest with a calf injury, but he looked healthy after the brief absence. The 23-year-old proved he can hang in the NFL when he was forced into action off of the practice squad last season (66 carries for 266 yards). That said, Wilson will find it hard to make the 53-man roster if the team's current stable of running backs is healthy when roster cuts are due.
