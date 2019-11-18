Play

Wilson caught his lone target for a 25-yard touchdown in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

Wilson was limited to special teams duties for nearly the entire contest until he briefly saw the field for a screen pass that he took for 25 yards to seal the win for San Francisco. The 24-year-old was able to shed his healthy scratch status due to Matt Breida's ankle injury. If the latter is unable to heal up before next Sunday's contest against the Packers, then Wilson will suit up as depth and once again have the opportunity to vulture touchdowns away from the workhorses in the 49ers' running back stable -- he has five touchdowns on only 27 touches this season.

