49ers' Jeff Wilson: Scores twice in victory
Wilson received 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.
Wilson was signed off the practice squad following Tevin Coleman's (ankle) injury, and the second-year back immediately made his presence felt with his first career touchdown carries. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert did most of the damage between the 20s, and Wilson saw most of his work when the game was sealed in the 4th quarter, despite the game stats showing a nearly even split. Wilson may prove to be the best option near the goal line after Sunday's showing, even if he is third on the depth chart in terms of carry volume heading into next week's matchup against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...