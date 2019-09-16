Wilson received 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Wilson was signed off the practice squad following Tevin Coleman's (ankle) injury, and the second-year back immediately made his presence felt with his first career touchdown carries. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert did most of the damage between the 20s, and Wilson saw most of his work when the game was sealed in the 4th quarter, despite the game stats showing a nearly even split. Wilson may prove to be the best option near the goal line after Sunday's showing, even if he is third on the depth chart in terms of carry volume heading into next week's matchup against the Steelers.