49ers' Jeff Wilson: Scores twice in win over 49ers
Wilson ran for 45 yards on 12 carries, scoring two rushing touchdowns during Saturday's 27-17 preseason win against the Chiefs.
With Saturday night's performance in the books, Wilson now leads the 49ers in rushing yards over the past two weeks, while logging three combined scores on the ground against Denver and Kansas City. He didn't account for a single rushing or receiving touchdown in six regular-season appearances for San Francisco last year, though he did average north of four yards per carry, while having one explosive receiving performance -- eight catches for 73 yards against Seattle in Week 13. Wilson has been productive when granted opportunities within Kyle Shanahan's offense, but competing within one of the most top-loaded position groups in the NFL, he isn't guaranteed substantial playing time if in fact able to secure a roster spot behind presumed No. 1 and 2 options Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.
