With Elijah Mitchell in line to miss about eight weeks with an MCL sprain, Wilson is slated to fill in as the 49ers' lead back, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

While Wilson steps into an expanded role during Mitchell's looming absence, Barrows notes that Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will compete in practice for the team's No. 2 RB role. Though it remains to be seen how heavy a workload Wilson sees in the coming weeks, with QB Trey Lance and the versatile Deebo Samuel also factors in the 49ers' ground game, he's nonetheless worth a speculative add by fantasy managers looking to add running back lineup options ahead of Week 2 action.