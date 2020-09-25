With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both ruled out due to knee injuries, Wilson should have a role in the 49ers offense Sunday against the Giants, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Jerick McKinnon is expected to get the start and most likely the majority of targets, but it isn't quite clear how the carries will be divided, and Wilson does have some history of goal-line usage in Kyle Shanahan's offense. While McKinnon is the preferred fantasy option, Wilson does have some appeal for deeper formats.