49ers' Jeff Wilson: Sidelined with calf injury
Wilson (calf) is expected to remain sidelined one to two weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson suffered a calf injury earlier this week, and appears on track to miss at least one preseason matchup as he recovers. The 23-year-old running back will look to return to practice as soon as possible, given that he'll likely need to carve out a role on special teams in order to earn a roster spot.
