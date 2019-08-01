Wilson (calf) is expected to remain sidelined one to two weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wilson suffered a calf injury earlier this week, and appears on track to miss at least one preseason matchup as he recovers. The 23-year-old running back will look to return to practice as soon as possible, given that he'll likely need to carve out a role on special teams in order to earn a roster spot.

