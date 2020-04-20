49ers' Jeff Wilson: Signs tender
Wilson signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender Monday.
Wilson is set to earn $750,000 in 2020 before becoming a restricted free agent next offseason. Though he reached the end zone five times in 2019, Wilson averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and saw his role on offense dwindle down the stretch last season. From Week 14 onward, Wilson's only touch came in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, when he recorded a 20-yard reception.
