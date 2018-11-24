49ers' Jeff Wilson: Signs with 49ers
Wilson signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May but didn't survive roster cutdowns at the start of the season. The 23-year-old has since been on the team's practice squad and could make his NFL debut Sunday, though he seems unlikely to be involved much offensively.
