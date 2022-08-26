Wilson started Thursday's 17-0 preseason loss to the Texans and rushed three times for 16 yards while catching his only target for two yards.

Wilson's deployment was more important than his stat line, as he was the first running back into the game for the 49ers, suggesting that he remains the team's top option at the position behind Elijah Mitchell (hamstring). The 49ers expect to get Mitchell back for the team's Sept. 11 season opener against Chicago, but Wilson's next in line to start should Mitchell's recovery hit a snag.