Wilson (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson was expected to be limited Wednesday, but with back-to-back DNPs so far this week, he appears to be trending in the wrong direction. Per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Wilson even departed Thursday's session and went indoors after team stretches. In the end, Friday's practice report may provide a sense of whether or not Wilson has a chance to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Rams.