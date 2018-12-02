Wilson is questionable to return to Sunday's contest in Seattle due to a foot injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After a catch and run in the waning minutes of the first half, Wilson limped to the sideline and eventually needed assistance to get to the locker room, per Barrows. According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Wilson jogged back to the sideline but didn't reenter the game before halftime. If Wilson doesn't retake the field, Matt Dayes is the only other active reserve running back behind Matt Breida with Alfred Morris a healthy scratch.