49ers' Jeff Wilson: Suiting up Sunday
Wilson is listed as active Sunday at Cincinnati.
With Tevin Coleman sidelined due to a high ankle sprain, the 49ers opted to promote Wilson from their practice squad to serve as a reserve running back behind Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Mostert seems to hold more utility as a special-teamer than Wilson, but the former still stands to serve as Breida's primary backup during Coleman's absence. In six appearances last season, Wilson gutted out 266 yards at a clip of 4.0 YPC while hauling in 12 of 15 passes for 98 yards.
