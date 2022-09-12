Wilson took over for the injured Elijah Mitchell (knee) in the second half of Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Wilson finished the contest with nine carries for 22 yards and caught both targets for eight yards. The severity of Mitchell's injury will be revealed after Monday's MRI, but the breakout star from 2021 was seen in a brace after the game, which is an ominous sign. It is peculiar that head coach Kyle Shanahan did not give any carries to fellow backup and preseason standout, Jordan Mason (zero touches). Also a curious move by the 49ers' front office to leave third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price as a healthy scratch in a game with monsoon-like conditions. Whatever the reasons may be, Wilson is the obvious first add if Mitchell is forced to miss extended time. Davis-Price theoretically should have the most fantasy upside -- should Shanahan decide to remove him from his unexplained doghouse -- but with how the organization just treated their third-round pick from this year's draft, it's hard to say what Shanahan will do against the Seahawks next Sunday.