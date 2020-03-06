Play

San Francisco tendered Wilson to a one-year contract Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was effective when called upon in a crowed 49ers' backfield last season, producing 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 34 yards and another score in 10 games. Wilson faces a tough path for carries next season, especially considering there's three running backs ahead of him on the depth chart under contract.

