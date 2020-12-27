Wilson carried the ball 22 times for 183 yards in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He added one reception for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson worked as the clear lead back for the 49ers, accounting for 22 of the team's 30 rushing attempts. He tallied the team's first touchdown, hauling in a pass over the middle of the field before beating a number of defenders on a 21-yard dash to the end zone. Wilson also added plenty of production on the ground, including explosive gains of 34, 25 and 23 yards. With Raheem Mostert (ankle) ruled out for the remainder of the season, Wilson should be in line to handle the majority of carries in Week 17 against Seattle.