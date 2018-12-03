Wilson rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson left the game to nurse a foot injury late in the first half but was able to return and put up a monster day while Matt Breida missed time with a recurring ankle injury. Given the huge performance, the rookie may have earned the starting role if the out-of-contention 49ers decide to rest Breida going forward. In that case, the North Texas option could be an intriguing flex option at home Week 14 against the Broncos.

