49ers' Jeff Wilson: Totals 134 yards in loss
Wilson rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.
Wilson left the game to nurse a foot injury late in the first half but was able to return and put up a monster day while Matt Breida missed time with a recurring ankle injury. Given the huge performance, the rookie may have earned the starting role if the out-of-contention 49ers decide to rest Breida going forward. In that case, the North Texas option could be an intriguing flex option at home Week 14 against the Broncos.
