49ers' Jeff Wilson: Tweaks leg during practice
Wilson appeared to suffer a minor injury to his lower right leg during Monday's training camp practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Wilson did not take part in additional drills, but he did stay on the field for the remainder of practice, so the injury doesn't sound serious. The 23-year-old is currently fighting for a backup/special teams spot on the 53-man roster this preseason.
